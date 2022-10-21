Nigeria: Senator David Mark Loses Son to Cancer

21 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

Abuja — Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has lost his son, Tunde Jonathan Mark.

Tunde Mark died in a London hospital on Friday morning.

In a statement Friday by Paul Mumeh, the Special Adviser to Senator David Mark, Tunde, who died after a long battle with cancer, was the first son of the former President of the Senate.

Mumeh said, "Born on the 13th of October, 1971, Tunde attended Yaba Military School, located in Yaba, Lagos where he obtained his first school leaving certificate.

"He later proceeded to Bradfield College, Berkshire, UK where he attended Secondary school.

"Tunde is a Biochemist who obtained a B.Sc degree from Kings College, London. He studied immunology alongside biochemistry and later Biological Sciences in the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, Harvard, Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was married with a daughter.

"He passed away peacefully surrounded by family members and loved ones.

"Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course."

