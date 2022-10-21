Liberia: Winners Chapel Accountant Jailed for Stealing Church Funds

Kakata — Ben T. Kennedy, 34, accountant of the Winners Chapel International in Kakata, Margibi County, has been jailed by police in Kakata for allegedly stealing US$486 and L$20,000 belonging to the church.

Suspect Ben T. Kennedy was arrested by officers of the Crime Services Division of the Margibi County Detachment of the Liberia National Police on Monday, October 17, based on a complaint filed against him by the church for the crime of burglary following a tip-up linking him to a burglary that transpired on the churches' edifice on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

According to police investigators, suspect Kennedy reportedly burglarized the church from the rooftop through the pastor's office and made away with the church save box containing cash belonging to the church just after regular Sunday worship service.

Investigators revealed that after the suspect Kennedy committed the alleged burglary on the pastor's office, he reportedly placed the save box into this backpack and requested another member of the church identified as Wilfred Williams to take his backpack across the street because he was due to attend men meeting later on at the church.

According to the report, hours after the incident the senior pastor unaware of the situation requested the assistant pastor to use his key to get a file from his office for a couple who are undergoing marital counseling at the church to continue their counseling. It was during that period that the assistant pastor requested suspect Ben. T. Kennedy to get him the file.

"It was just about that time that suspects Ben came back running alarming that the pastor's office has been burglarized", investigators told FPA.

Accordingly, the church members launched an internal probe into the matter. Their investigation, however, discovered some of the stolen cash with Wilfred Williams who was requested by suspect Ben T. Kennedy to convey his backpack containing the stolen save box on the day of the incident.

Suspect Kennedy, has, however, admitted to the commission of the crime and has since been released from police custody upon a request of the church for home settlement.