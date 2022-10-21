Ghana Assumes Security Council Presidency in November

Ghana is set to assume the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council in November 2022.

The mandate, which will last for a month, will allow Ghana to preside over debates that hinge on international peace and security. The opportunity comes at a time when international peace and security are being threatened in certain parts of the world. The Security Council, which has 15 members, is responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and other Ministers of State are expected to be in New York to participate in various segments of the Programme of Work.

A press conference by the Ghana Mission is scheduled on November 1st to brief the media as well as non-council members of the Security Council on how Ghana intends to run the Presidency for the period.

The key highlights are two signature events that will take place on the 3rd and 10th of November to be presided over by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and President Akufo-Addo.