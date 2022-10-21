Ghana: Matic Unveiled As New Hearts Coach

21 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the appointment of Serbian tactician Slavko Matic, as the club's substantive Head Coach for the next two years.

The 46-year old trainer is a UEFA Pro License holder and is expected to start work straightaway.

His immediate task is to change the fortunes of the club that was kicked out of the CAF Confederations Cup competition on Sunday.

This would be Matic's first job in Africa having previously coached in his native Serbia, China and Qatar among others.

Matic would be assisted by Coach David Marvin Ocloo, who was appointed recently to guide the team in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Matic last coaching job was with Bulgarian side Septemvri where he took charge of 29 matches, won 12, drew seven and lost 10.

