Ghana: Hearts Fix AGM for Nov 30

Accra Hearts of Oak has slated its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for November 30, 2022.

It would be the first time in four years after last hosting on August 15, 2018.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Executive Board Chairman of the club, Togbe Afede XIV, blamed the disruptions in the football calendar for the inability to hold it in the last four years.

"The distractions in the league after the Anas 'Number 12' documentary and the COVID-19 occasioned breaks disrupted football worldwide but the good news is that we will have the AGM next month."

According to him, there have been concerns about the current board which has been in existence for almost 11 years, and the club recognises the need to revamp it and that, he said will be done after the AGM.

Togbe Afede XIV, told the media that, "coincidentally, the best two years of the last 11 years has been the period in which I led the management as the Executive Chairman."

"This management team won the treble of 2020-21 season, the League Cup, FA Cup and the Super Cup. The same team won the FA Cup last season," Togbe Afede XIV stated.

Responding to some of the criticisms of the team he leads, Togbe Afede XIV noted that Hearts remain one of the best managed clubs with complete structures in place.

"We have an Accounts Department headed by a Chartered Accountant. We have technical, commercial and administrative departments to ensure effective running. The leaders of all these departments work with the management team. And of course at the board level, we also have executives who support me on daily basis, giving us another layer and level of a management team."

"I believe we have an effective board and management capable of taking the club to an appreciable height. It is under this management team that we have seen massive investment in infrastructure."

Togbe Afede XIV indicated that he will continue playing the role until the club finds someone qualified enough to lead the great Oak tree club.