Ghana: Access Bank Excels At Ghana Club 100 Awards

Access Bank Ghana has been named the 22nd most prestigious company in Ghana at the 19th edition of the Ghana Club 100 event hosted in Accra.

This placement moved Access Bank58 positions forward, from previous ranking in 2019.

Since 1998, the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre (GIPC), through the Ghana Club 100 ranking, compiles one hundred outstanding companies in Ghana's business landscape annually for recognition and celebration of remarkable strides in their various business sectors.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji attributed the feat to the bank's disciplined approach towards expansion, digital innovation, and customer satisfaction.

He said despite the current volatile environment, Access Bank continues to diversify its business model to create value for customers. "We continuously find innovative ways of bringing value to our customers through constantly researching their needs and finding solutions to these needs while impacting their communities as well", Olumide said.

Mr Olumide commended staff, shareholders, customers, and other stakeholders whose contribution culminated into the bank's success in 2022 and the recognition at the Ghana Club 100 ranking.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant lauded the efforts of the private sector towards Ghana's economy in a period when the world is experiencing two major waves: COVID and the Russia-Ukraine War.

He said, in a bid to weather the storms brought about by these global occurrences, businesses had to modify their strategies to remain productive and stable."

The guest of honour for the event, Senior Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, MrYaw OsafoMarfosaid, the country would fully recover from the global shocks if the private sector continually invested in the economy.

"As a catalyst to the Ghanaian economy, the private sector has done very well and with more investments, more can be done to fight any external shocks," he said.