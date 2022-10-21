Ghana: Dauda Aims to Raise New Generation of Goalkeepers

A former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, says he is working tirelessly to unearth and nurture a new generation of goalkeepers that will take goalkeeping to a new level.

With four Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and a World Cup appearance under his belt, Dauda, who last featured for Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, believes with his wealth of experience, he was well placed to realise that agenda.

According to him, the nation and continent can boast of the talent to become great goalkeepers but what he believes was lacking was the right training and mentoring for their development.

In an interview with the Times Sports, Dauda, who works with the Right to Dream (RtD) Academy in Ghana, a feeder team of Danish club Nordsjæl land as a Goalkeepers' Coach said his new role offers him the chance to realise his dream as he enters a new phase of his career.

"It's all about giving the knowledge to these young ones; we have talents in the country and on the continent that needed the right training for their development. I want to give them the right training so they can become great goalkeepers in future."

On his association with the academy, he explained that the academy was ready to give him the platform to learn and share his experience with the youngsters after securing his CAF/GFA License D certificate.

"I decided to start my coaching last season and spoke to Derrick Boateng who is a scout for the Academy and also with the Technical Director, Didi Dramani. I was with Right to Dream for close to five months for my internship after which I was given the role permanently," he said.

With over 15 years of active football experience, Fatau, 39, said playing at the World Cup was his biggest achievement at national level and Ashgold SC at club level.

According to the former Ashgold goalie who was Ghana's first choice at the Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup, opportunities like what he has now happens once in a blue moon.

"Playing at the World Cup which is the biggest football event on earth was my biggest achievement with the national team because sometimes it happens once in a lifetime of a player. My biggest feat at club level was with Ashgold where I won no silverware in my 11-year stay but returned after my stint in South Africa with Orlando Pirates to grab the title in 2015."

Known among his fans as 'Lion', after establishing the Lion Hands Goalkeeping Academy, Dauda spoke highly Coach Otto Addo's choice of goalkeepers for the Qatar World Cup, applauding the qualities of Manaf Nurudeen, Jojo Wallocot and Richard Ofori.

He, however, indicated that the decision as to who becomes the first choice should be left for the Coaches and would surely be based on performance.

On a possible return to national duties as goalkeepers' coach, Dauda said he was now focused on his new career but would not rule out such a move in future.

Dauda was in Ghana's squad for the 2008 AFCON and became the first choice keeper at the 2013 edition, a role he held on tightly in the 2015 and 2017 editions.

He last featured for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities in the 2019/20 season where he made just nine appearances for the Royals.

He started with Okwaku United in 2004 before crossing path to Ashgold in 2006 where he featured for seven years for the Miners from 2006-2013.

Dauda also had stints in South Africa with Orlando Pirates and Chippa United and Enyimba in Nigeria.