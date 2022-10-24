South Africa: ANC to Hand Over a List of Zondo Inquiry-Implicated Members to Party's Integrity Commission

23 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

As Cyril Ramaphosa announces steps to implement the State Capture inquiry's recommendations, the ANC says it has distanced itself from those in its ranks 'who have been involved in corruption or who are complicit in State Capture'. But what this means in practice remains to be seen.

The ANC says a list of "persons implicated" in the Zondo Commission's report has been provided to the ANC Integrity Commission. The party confirmed this on Sunday, 23 October, in a statement released after a special sitting of its National Executive Committee (NEC).

The recommendations of the inquiry was one of the topics discussed at the special sitting on 20 October. Other topics included the Electoral Amendment Bill and preparations for the ANC's 55th national conference, which is scheduled for December.

Over the course of the release of the six State Capture inquiry's reports, several ANC officials were implicated, including former MP Vincent Smith, now suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, current ANC national chair and Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe as well as Sfiso Buthelezi, the former board chair of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, who is now an MP. Former party and state president Jacob Zuma was also heavily...

