South Africa: Ramaphosa's Action Plan - Easy On the Politics and Timeframes, but Clear On Stopping Future Procurement Corruption

23 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

Future-proofing South Africa against State Capture took half of the 76-page implementation plan President Cyril Ramaphosa submitted to Parliament. It backs the tone of his televised speech to the nation on Sunday, outlining a return to ethical rule of law governance.

The list of actions is long and detailed, from establishing by April 2023 a single register across the state to track people who've been fired or resigned to avoid disciplinary proceedings, to a specialised court roll for State Capture cases and research into a possible criminal offence of abuse of power by December 2023.

The implementation plan stays off prickly political issues, like actions against ministers named in the State Capture commission report.

"The president will undertake a review of the positions of those members of his executive implicated in wrongdoing in the report and determine, on a case-by-case basis, in line with his discretion in this regard and his obligation to observe the principle of legality and to act rationally, whether or not any action ought to be taken."

The implementation plan is silent on cadre deployment -- found to be unconstitutional because it fell short of the Constitution's requirement in Chapter 10 for South Africa to have...

