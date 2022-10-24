South Africa: State Capture - Ramaphosa Sidesteps Cadre Deployment, Offers Some Existing and Some New(ish) Solutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa in a televised address on October 23, 2022.
23 October 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Merten

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his administration's implementation plan on the State Capture commission recommendation was an 'ethical, moral and institutional departure' from the days of State Capture. While some steps outlined are indeed under way, including prosecutions and legislative changes, the silence on political pickles such as cadre deployment was resounding.

'The submission of this response [the court-directed implementation plan] is a firm and clear indication of the primacy of the rule of law and a demonstration of our democratic system at work," said President Cyril Ramaphosa in a televised national address on Sunday evening, 23 October.

New measures announced include the appointment of boards of state-owned entities (SOEs) by independent panels with appropriate technical skills, and firm rules banning board members and ministers from playing any part in procurement.

Also new is the amendment of the appointment process for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss in line with the public proceedings that got Shamila Batohi the job in late 2018. And the Investigative Directorate (ID) will become permanent.

However, much of the President's speech focused on steps already under way, particularly in the prosecution of State Capture-related cases, and legislative reforms such as the Public Procurement Bill that will...

