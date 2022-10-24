South Africa: Ramaphosa's Zondo Commission Response Is Superficial and His Implementation Plan Lacks Clarity

analysis

Professor Dr Omphemetse S Sibanda is a Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo. He holds a Doctor of Laws (in International Economic Law) from North West University, a Master of Laws from Georgetown University Law Centre, US; and an LLB (Hon) and B Juris from the then Vista University, Soweto Campus.

South Africans, or at least those who care that State Capture and acts of corruption by the elite are human rights violations, still deserve a plan with an essential reporting and monitoring system and enforceable clear lines of responsibility and accountability throughout every arm of government.

South Africans don't need anyone to tell them about State Capture risks and vulnerabilities. The country has been there, bought the corruption shirt and dirtied it before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

The ugliest thing about State Capture is how a series of individual corrupt transactions at senior government level brought the country to its knees.

President Cyril Ramaphosa submitted his response to Parliament as expected on Sunday, 23 October, despite being under siege throughout the day by three former presidents from his own political movement.

