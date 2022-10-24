Nigeria: Travel Ban - Federal Govt Evacuates 542 Nigerians Stranded in UAE

23 October 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By David Aduge-Ani

Following the ban on Nigerians seeking to visit Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the federal government has evacuated back to Nigerua a total of 542 Nigerians stranded in UAE on Sunday

The returnees, who arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on board Max Air charted flight on Sunday morning at about 4:29am, consisted of 79 males, 460 females and three infants.

They were received by a federal government team led by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and airport officials, security agencies including National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), NAPTIP, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, NDLEA, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Customs Service, Port Health Services, NCDC and others.

According to a statement by head of NEMA press unit, Manzo Ezekiel, the returnees, on arrival were screened by the health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by Nigerian Immigration Service before being given a token of transport fare by NEMA before leaving the airport.

Addressing the returnees at the airport, on behalf of the federal government, the director general of NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, admonished them to learn from their experiences, be law abiding citizens and to promote economic growth and positive image of Nigeria.

Represented by the director of finance and accounts of the agency, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Jiba, the NEMA boss said the federal government had approved the evacuation and provision of the token for the returnees to support their movement back to their homes.

In her remarks, the Consul General of Nigeria in Dubai, Ambassador Atinuke Taibat Mohammed, who accompanied the returnees back on the flight, appreciated the federal government for the special intervention in safe evacuation of the stranded citizens back home.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X