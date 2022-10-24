Nigeria: King Charles Sympathizes With Buhari Over Floods in Nigeria

"... our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have suffered so much, and our thoughts are with those working to support the recovery efforts," he said.

The British monarch, King Charles III, on Friday joined other world leaders to sympathise with President Muhammadu Buhari over the recent floods ravaging parts of Nigeria.

In his message to the Nigerian president, the monarch said he wanted the Nigerian leader to know how deeply saddened he was "to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria."

Nigeria is experiencing its worst floods in a decade with over 600 lives lost and properties worth billions destroyed.

The recent floods have displaced more than a million people from their homes.

Some of the most affected states include Kogi, Anambra, Rivers, Benue, Yobe, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River.

"... our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have suffered so much, and our thoughts are with those working to support the recovery efforts," the British monarch said.

"I know that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Nigeria as you recover from these truly terrible events."

The UN and the US have also sympathised with Nigeria and offered their support.

