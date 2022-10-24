Nigeria: Atiku's Outings in Edo, Niger, Katsina Show Nigerians Have Rejected APC - Spokesman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that the crowd of supporters that greeted the recent outing of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, shows that Nigerians have rejected the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 polls.

The spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, told newsmen yesterday that the "empty streets that stared at the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Kano at the weekend also signposts the road to extinction for the APC ahead of the 2023 elections."

Ologbondiyan said the huge crowd of Nigerians that received the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, at his campaign rally in Benin, Edo State, as well as the two rallies held in Bida and Jibia in Niger and Katsina states respectively were manifest proof that Nigerians were resolute in voting Atiku as the next president.

He further said, "The thoughtless display of opulence by the APC presidential candidate at his Kano visit was completely repugnant and offensive to the people of Kano State who cannot be swayed by pointless material showboating.

"Nigerians in Kano watched in awe as a convoy of vehicles paraded the streets of Kano municipality without eliciting any attention from bystanders who went about their normal businesses."