Nigeria: Atiku's Outings in Edo, Niger, Katsina Show Nigerians Have Rejected APC - Spokesman

23 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has said that the crowd of supporters that greeted the recent outing of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, shows that Nigerians have rejected the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 polls.

The spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, told newsmen yesterday that the "empty streets that stared at the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Kano at the weekend also signposts the road to extinction for the APC ahead of the 2023 elections."

Ologbondiyan said the huge crowd of Nigerians that received the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, at his campaign rally in Benin, Edo State, as well as the two rallies held in Bida and Jibia in Niger and Katsina states respectively were manifest proof that Nigerians were resolute in voting Atiku as the next president.

He further said, "The thoughtless display of opulence by the APC presidential candidate at his Kano visit was completely repugnant and offensive to the people of Kano State who cannot be swayed by pointless material showboating.

"Nigerians in Kano watched in awe as a convoy of vehicles paraded the streets of Kano municipality without eliciting any attention from bystanders who went about their normal businesses."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X