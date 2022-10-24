Nigeria: DSS Confirms U.S. Security Alert, Tells Nigerians to Be Watchful, Remain Calm

Following the security alert by the United States Embassy in Nigeria to US citizens in Abuja on planned terrorists attack, the Department of State Services (DSS) has called on citizens to be at alert and remain calm.

The U.S. Embassy had issued a security alert to Americans on Sunday, noting that there was impending terrorists attack on public places in Abuja.

Part of the alert stated: "There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations. The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice.

"Actions to Take: Avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, review your personal security plans and keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency and carry proper identification."

However, reacting to the development on Sunday, the DSS through its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the alert was similar to that which has been issued by the Service recently.

Part of the DSS statement reads: "the Department of State Services has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja, today, October 23, 2022. The public may recall that the Service had variously issued similar warnings in the past.

"While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them.

"Meanwhile, the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja."