Nigeria: 3 Justices Who Sat On Nnamdi Kanu's Appeal Transferred

24 October 2022
Leadership (Abuja)

Three justices of the Appeal Court who sat on the panel that dismissed the 15-count terrorism charge against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have been transferred from their various divisions.

Last week, the Appeal Court held that Kanu's extradition from Kenya to Nigeria did not follow due process and was a flagrant violation of Nigeria's extradition treaty and a breach of his fundamental human rights.

The transfer of the justices was contained in a memo dated October 17, 202, which was signed by the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

The memo said the new posting for the justices was with immediate effect and that they were expected to report to their new stations by October 21.

According to the memo, the presiding justice, Jummai Hanatu Sankey, who previously was in the Gombe Division of the court, has been transferred to Awka Division, whereas Justice Oludotun Adetope-Okojie who delivered the lead judgement, was moved to Owerri, while Justice Ebiowei Tobi, the third member of the court panel was transferred to Gombe.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X