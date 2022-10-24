Liberia: Senate Invites LEITI to Provide Update On Extractive Sector and Challenges

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has invited the Secretariat of the Liberia Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (LEITI) to appear before Plenary constituted in a Committee of the Whole on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at noon to provide requisite information on the status of its work and challenges it encounters.

This will include compliance issue of the various mining and logging companies as well as future work plans.

A Senate Press and Public Affairs Release say, the invitation extended to the LEITI Authority is predicated upon communication to the Senate Plenary from Grand Kru County Senator, Numene T.H. Bartekwa seeking the appearance of the entity.

The Grand Kru County Senator indicated that the forum will provide the opportunity for Senators to interact with the LEITI Secretariat whose work according to him, is important for revenue generation and sustainability of livelihood for the various rural communities that depend on the extractive industry.

The invitation extended to the LEITI to appear before the Committee of the Whole of the Liberian Senate, comes barely few days following calls by Senate Pro-tempore, Senator Albert T. Chie, for the need to reform the mining and logging industries, make them productive, transparent and accountable.

Prot Tempore Chie, in his recent statement marking the opening of final sitting of the 5th Session of the 54th Legislature called on the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to pay key attention to the extractive industry for enhanced revenue generation. The extractive Industry in Liberia includes mining, logging, commercial farming in palm, rubber, coffee and fishery.