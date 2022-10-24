Ghana: President of Haruna Fun Club Presents 2,210 Maths Sets to 20 Schools in Tamale

21 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tamale — The President of the Haruna Fun Club, Mr Alhassan Fuseini Haruna, on Monday presented 2,210 mathematical sets, pens and pencils to 20 schools in Tamale South Constituency for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

Making the presentation, he advised the candidates to desist from examination malpractice and study hard to come out with flying colours.

Mr Fuseini also encouraged them to be strong and have faith in themselves to come out with good grades.

He told them to be focused and concentrate on their books with the few days left to write and pass their examination.

According to him, cheating in the examination hall was a bad practice hence the need for them to desist from going into the exam hall with foreign materials.

He said the gesture formed part to ensured that no candidate lack examination materials in the constituency.

He said this was not the first time that, the Haruna Fun Club was donating to candidates in the constituency.

"We have been doing it every year in our own little way to support the vulnerable children whose parents could not afford to get them mathematics set and pens," he added.

Miss Andaratu Bawa of Wamale Junior High School thanked the Haruna Club for the gesture

She urged them to continue with the support as many of their parents could not afford to get them the materials.

Haruna Fun Club was formed eight years ago to support the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu to effectively run the development of the constituency.

