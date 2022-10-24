Ghana: Galamsey Fight - Eastern Regional Minister Solicits the Support of Chiefs

21 October 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Bala Ali

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has appealed to chiefs in the region to support the government to fight illegal mining.

The region is among those that are affected by the activities of illegal mining as their water bodies and vegetative cover are being destroyed.

He also admitted that the region is endowed with mineral resources but has not been well harnessed to benefit the people.

Mr Acheampong made this appeal in Koforidua on Thursday during the General Assembly Meeting of the Regional House of Chiefs.

The meeting also saw the induction of three new members into the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, thereby increasing their membership to eight chiefs.

The minister acknowledged the place of chiefs in national development and commended them for their commitment to peacebuilding and conflict resolution, which he believes has contributed to the historic induction of three of their members.

On his part, the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II, admonished the newly inducted chiefs to eschew vengeance, promote peace and serve as fathers to all in their respective traditional areas.

The newly inducted chiefs are the Paramount Chief of Akuapem Traditional Area, Oseadeiyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area,

Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, and the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X