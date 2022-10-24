Ghana: Galamsey Fight - Eastern Regional Minister Solicits the Support of Chiefs

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, has appealed to chiefs in the region to support the government to fight illegal mining.

The region is among those that are affected by the activities of illegal mining as their water bodies and vegetative cover are being destroyed.

He also admitted that the region is endowed with mineral resources but has not been well harnessed to benefit the people.

Mr Acheampong made this appeal in Koforidua on Thursday during the General Assembly Meeting of the Regional House of Chiefs.

The meeting also saw the induction of three new members into the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, thereby increasing their membership to eight chiefs.

The minister acknowledged the place of chiefs in national development and commended them for their commitment to peacebuilding and conflict resolution, which he believes has contributed to the historic induction of three of their members.

On his part, the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and the Konor of Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II, admonished the newly inducted chiefs to eschew vengeance, promote peace and serve as fathers to all in their respective traditional areas.

The newly inducted chiefs are the Paramount Chief of Akuapem Traditional Area, Oseadeiyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the Paramount Chief of New Juaben Traditional Area,

Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, and the Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III.