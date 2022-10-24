Liberia: Former VP Boakai Calls for Rebuilding Liberia to Rely On Technical and Vocational Education and Training

Monrovia — Liberia's former Vice President, Joseph Nyema Boakai has placed the development of Liberia on the shoulders of young people with the skills of Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Ambassador Boakai is urging the youthful population to get involved in the rebuilding process of Liberia by acquiring technical and vocational skills.

"Everyone can't get the degrees and start wearing neckties, if we do, who will build the country? TVET education is good for the young people and for Liberia to develop the young people with TVET education Redd to get involved.

Speaking Friday at the dedicatory and opening ceremony of the Network for the Development of Liberia Technical College (NETLIB) Technical Collage in Congo Town, Ambassador Boakai urged students of that institution to not see it as a place for only grade making but as a place of quality work and performance that will positively transform their life and society at large.

According to Ambassador Boakai, technicians are people that promote civilization in any society evidenced by their work through technology which brings skills, knowledge, process, technique, and tools together for solving problems humans thereby making life secure and easier.

Boakai maintained that it is about time that young people get involved in quality work and skills and avoid taking short cut but challenged them to learn well by adding value to their Institutions and society.

NETLIB Technical Collage is a Professional Studies and Applied Science that offer two years associate degree in applied science which is hundred percent owned by a Liberian that offers courses in both vocational and technical disciplines.

The Liberian Former Vice President at the same commended the Founder and President of the institution Abdullah Kamara contributing to the growth and development of Liberia through human capacity development.

The former VP however urged the students that the job they have chosen is tempting and as such, students should always have integrity as they enter people homes to work.

"Remember that your integrity matters in all that you do, the job you have chosen is tempting, you will enter people's homes to work and only people with integrity can withstand some of this temptation.

In remarks, the Founder and President of the Institution Abdullah Kamara explained that the school is intended to empower Liberians that will be able to contribute to the growth and development of the country.

"We are committed to build the minds of our students as they get prepare for the job market," he said.

Kamara said his institution is committed to producing working class are will be prepared and ready for the job market.

He said development is initiated by the practical application of scientific knowledge and such is best achieved by the basic knowledge from vocational and technical education skills which advances the economy of any society.

In Liberia, the need for vocational and technical education cannot be over emphasis due to its demand among young people across the Nation, he said.

Also speaking at the program, a financier of the school, Mr. Joop Savenije praised the president of the school, Mr. Kamara for being consistent in growing the institution.

Mr. Savenije who is also the CEO of JS BEHEER urged students to be patient as they grow in life.

"Don't grow too fast, if you grow slowly as compare to a tree that grow slowly and easy it branches will be strong,"

He said he sees NETLIB as the tree that has and is growing slowly and strong.

Speaking earlier, the Vice President for Administration at NETLIB, Marline Cooper-Kollie said the new building being dedicated is a testimony that the school is gradually growing.

She urged all young people of Liberia to take advantage of the program and enroll in the school to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

"Technical and Vocational Education and Training or TVET is recognized as an important aspect of increasing the employability of workers," she said