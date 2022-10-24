Liberia: Afrobeat Artiste Stunna Rebrands to 'Stunn'

Monrovia — Liberia's RNB, Afropop, and Afrobeat artiste, Lourell Andymark George, professionally known as Stunna, has changed his stage name to Stunn preferable.

Stunna, as he was affectionate called by his fans and supporters, as part of his latest rebranding, the singer says changing his name from Stunna to Stunn is one of the bold steps taken to pursue his musical journey as projected.

According to Stunn, most of the factors based on this new name change have to do more with his music profession and where he is taking his music to international levels.

"I would like to be called 'Stunn' (with a double 'n') instead of Stunna. I've thought about it for a while now and have finally concluded on using Stunn since it best suits my next music phase and more besides, stunn means extra ordinary and my next music phase is going to be extra ordinary," he stated.

The RNB hitmaker is a leading member of Aeg Group and a managing partner of the 50/50 Entertainment record label, headed by CEO Barcolleh Poronpyae publicly known as Pumpaye, a record label that has been doing extremely well in branding and shifting the perspective of Liberian music to an international level.

He has received massive commendation from Ghanaian-Netherland artiste Smallgod who has touted him as the next biggest music star from Liberia.

Stunn has been one of Liberia's trending musicians and has won several accolades such as RNB Artist of the Year 2018 (Tunes Liberia), MLMA Afropop Artist of the Year 2020, and MLMA Video of the Year 2021.

He has numerous hit songs to his credit including "Baby o", "Mr. Right', and "For Life" with his latest track "Green Light" also making waves across the continent.