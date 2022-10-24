Nigeria: Crowds At PDP Rallies Sign of Victory in 2023 - Campaign Organisation

The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation says huge crowds that received its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Edo and Niger were signs of victory at the 2023 general elections.

Spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made the assertion in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan noted that huge crowds received Abubakar in Benin; in Bida, Niger and in Jibia, Katsina State.

He said that the crowds were manifest proof that Nigerians were resolute in voting for Abubakar as Nigeria's next president in 2023.

He added that Abubakar's campaign was gaining more traction across the country because of his tenacity in addressing issues and challenges facing Nigerians.

"His determination to revive the economy while making the unity of our nation number one priority, sit well among Nigerians," he stated.

The former PDP national spokesperson said Abubakar had also sworn to make the fight against insecurity a vigorous one by first making the establishment of state police a plank of his security solutions.

"Abubakar is bringing light to our dark side. He is creating hope in our state of disillusionment," Ologbondiyan stressed.