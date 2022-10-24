Nigeria: Crowds At PDP Rallies Sign of Victory in 2023 - Campaign Organisation

24 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation says huge crowds that received its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Edo and Niger were signs of victory at the 2023 general elections.

Spokesman of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, made the assertion in a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan noted that huge crowds received Abubakar in Benin; in Bida, Niger and in Jibia, Katsina State.

He said that the crowds were manifest proof that Nigerians were resolute in voting for Abubakar as Nigeria's next president in 2023.

He added that Abubakar's campaign was gaining more traction across the country because of his tenacity in addressing issues and challenges facing Nigerians.

"His determination to revive the economy while making the unity of our nation number one priority, sit well among Nigerians," he stated.

The former PDP national spokesperson said Abubakar had also sworn to make the fight against insecurity a vigorous one by first making the establishment of state police a plank of his security solutions.

"Abubakar is bringing light to our dark side. He is creating hope in our state of disillusionment," Ologbondiyan stressed.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X