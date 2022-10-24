Liberia: MBH Power Limited Certificates 40 Interns From UL and Stella Maris Following Successful Hands-On Knowledge Completion

Monrovia — MBH Power Limited, an energy power group in Liberia, has held a certification ceremony of interns and issuance of provisional acceptance certificate under the Monrovia Consolidation of Electricity & Distribution.

The MBH over the weekend certificated 40 interns from the University of Liberia and the Stella Maris Polytechnic having worked along with trained electricians both locally and internationally under its "The Monrovia Consolidation of Electricity Transmission and Distribution" project enshrined in its Light up Monrovia project.

In accordance with the work contracts for the Monrovia consolidation of electricity and distribution, provisional acceptance certificates were also issued.

Stefania Marrone, First Counsellor-Head of Green Team, EU Delegation to Liberia, recalled that 18 years after the end of the civil war, Liberia is yet to grant all its citizens access to affordable electricity, though significant progress is being made towards ensuring every part of the country is connected to electrical power.

Marrone said the distribution of power to large parts of Monrovia and its environs, with support from the European Union (EU), is part of these efforts.

She revealed that the European Union has secured the US $61 million to fund the "Monrovia Consolidation of Electricity Transmission Distribution" program, which is part of its "Light Up Monrovia (LUM) Project."

According to Marrone, the National Authorizing Office (NAO) Unit of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), in partnership with the EU and in collaboration with the LEC and MBH Power Limited-Liberia, commissioned various batches of engineering interns and young engineers.

"These girls and boys came from the Engineering Departments of the government-owned University of Liberia (UL) and the Catholic-owned Stella Maris Polytechnic University.

"These students and young engineers were selected through a rigorous screening process and participated in the designing and construction works of the 'Light up Monrovia Project'. They were deployed at several construction sites and were trained in electrical, civil, and general engineering, Marrone disclosed.

Marrone said that, so far, "the EU-funded Light up Monrovia Interns Programme" has trained more than 40 young engineers, highlighting her joy and gladness to see both male and female young Liberian students participating in the project.

Participating in an engineering internship allows students to be prepared to enter the market in their chosen careers.

"I congratulate the youthful Liberians on completing their internship. Having engineers in the making work alongside experts through an internship program has significantly helped increase the capacity of young Liberians in the field of engineering. "

"The opportunity given to senior students and recent graduates has been a great occasion. You have been exposed to electrical facilities and work, equipment, and materials that you have never seen in the classroom. We wish you nothing less than the best in your future careers.

On behalf of the National Authorizing Office (NAO) unit at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Atty. Martus K.W. Bangalu disclosed that the project has accomplished what was designed four years ago.

According to Atty. Bangalu, the program was designed to accommodate students studying civil and electrical engineering at the UL and Stella Maris Polytechnic.

She said the project helped the students enhance their careers for the future.

Giving their respective experiences, the interns both from the UL and Stella Maris Polytechnic University lauded the EU, the LEC, the Ministry of Finance NAO unit, and the Government of Liberia, as well as their respective universities, for giving them the opportunity to obtain practical knowledge in their field of studies - engineering - having acquired the theoretical aspect in the classrooms.

According to the interns, the Light up Monrovia project, implemented by MBH Power Limited - Liberia with funding from the EU, has given them the practical foundation on which they will build their careers as they endeavor to fulfill their respective dreams as both electrical and civic engineers.

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Engineering College at the University of Liberia, Hum-Bu Tulay, lauded the EU, LEC, and MBH Power Limited - Liberia for affording both their students and those from the Stella Maris Polytechnic University the internship, which afforded their graduates and incoming graduates to experience the practical aspects of engineering after having obtained the knowledge in the classrooms.

He called on the LEC and its partners to institute a feedback mechanism that will appraise their intern students, which in the end will highlight the weaknesses or strengths of the EU, LEC MBH Power Limited deserves praise for completing the "Light up Monrovia" project.