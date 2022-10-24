Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Reaffirms President Weah's Unwavering Commitment to Ensure Free, Fair, Transparent and Inclusive Elections in October 2023

Monrovia — Liberia's Foreign Minister Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. has reaffirmed President George Mannah Weah's unwavering Commitment to ensure the conduct of a Free, Fair, Transparent as well as credible and inclusive General and Presidential Elections in Liberia in October 2023, in keeping with international best practice.

The Liberian Foreign Minister further assured the people of Liberia and international partners of the government's fullest preparedness to conduct peaceful elections in Liberia at all times.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the Liberian Foreign Minister was speaking on Friday October 21, 2022 at the Centennial Memorial Pavilionat the ceremony marking the launch of the Dialogues on Peace, Security and Development in Liberia.

Minister Kemayah indicated that the democratic culture of which Liberians have suffered for so dearly must in all certain terms absolutely not be allowed to be disrupted, adding "our democratic course as a country and people is irreversible."

While commenting on peace and stability in Liberia the Minister stated "As a government, we will ensure that the democratic process will not be thwarted. But, this will also require the shared vision and fullest cooperation and support of all Liberians, political parties and political actors in Liberia."

The dialogue which was organized under the augies of the international partners of Liberia including ECOWAS and others is aimed at contributing to conflict prevention and risk mitigation in the run-up to the general and legislative elections in October 2023.

The Liberian Foreign Minister hailed efforts of the organizers of the dialogues, which is also aimed at mitigating conflict in Liberia and the sub region as a positive initiative that must be fullest supported by well-meaning Liberians and partners.

He assured the organizers of the dialogues that the Government of Liberia stands with them to the fullest, as they embark on these laudable tasks, adding peace is the foundation upon which the superstructure of security and development are built.

Amb. Kemayah added that security and development cannot flourish without peace while there can be no peace without security; peace and security are the fulcrum of societal progress, including development, growth and modernization, he emphasized.

The Dean of the Cabinet told participants at the dialogues that as former Peace Ambassador, H. E. President George Manneh Weah is fully supportive of any efforts geared towards making the country peaceful, secure and stable, noting Liberians have experienced impediments in growth and development as a result of the country's protracted civil crisis.

The Liberian Foreign Minister used the occasion to call on Liberians never to pursue the path of violence no matter how tempting or provocative a situation may be, stressing that peace is, and must remain, an irreversible path for Liberia and the Liberian people.

According to him, the planning and implementation of these dialogues are within the framework of the practical preventive democracy which he noted will accrue greater dividends over mediation, negotiation, conciliation and settlement.

He therefore expressed confidence that the Liberian people will see the dialogues on peace, security and development as a positive and significant initiative that must be fully supported by well-meaning Liberians.

The Liberian Chief Diplomat further expressed optimism that, with the launching of the dialogues, bilateral and multilateral partners and friends of Liberia are ready to support the necessary imperative Couse for peace, security and development.

He urged foreign partners to continue their active supports and engagements in Liberia to further enhance and strengthen peace, stability and democracy in the country.

The dialogue brought together members of the diplomatic community, Legislature, Judiciary and Executive, the National Elections Commission, civil society organizations, the disable community as well as political parties, etc.