Ghana: Afriyie Ankrah Rejects Current Economic Circumstances Will Inure to NDC's Benefit in 2024

A General Secretary hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rejected suggestions that the current economic circumstances will inure to the benefit of the NDC in the next general election.

"It is a very dangerous posture for anyone to assume that Election 2024 will be a walk over for the NDC because I am very clear in my mind about the kind of challenge we are going to face in 2024 and it is not going to be easy," he warned.

According to him, he had dealt closely with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2008, 2012, and 2020 and for people to just casually assume that 2024 would be a walk over for the NDC does not understand the electoral dynamics of the kind of opponent the party would be dealing with in the 2024 elections.

Mr Ankrah, the Director of Elections of the NDC, cautioned that the party must prepare early and adequately for the next elections and must also be vigilant, aggressive, focused and strong since the next elections was not negotiable but a hard won victory should be expected.

"Some of the preparations in 2020 came a little late so it is always important to start preparations early and adequately for all the processes including choice of running mate, recruiting and training of agents, testing systems and the NDC will hold its constituency elections between October 22 and 23, 2022, while the regional elections will be held between November 12 and 13, 2022.

"The National Congress will be held on December 17, 2022, about 7,900 executives are expected to be elected in a total of 876 areas at the constituency, regional, and national elections scheduled for the next three months," Mr. Ankrah disclosed.

He declared his intention to contest the General Secretary position last month, seeking to replace Asiedu Nketia, who has occupied the position since 2005 with Mr Nketia officially announcing his intention to contest as National Chairman.

Mr Ankrah, who was the Campaign Coordinator for former President John Mahama in 2012, said he had contributed to the successes of the NDC over the years having served the party in various leadership positions for about two decades.

"I have built strong relationship with the party base, the youth, religious community, traditional authority, civil society and all relevant stakeholders; making me qualified to assist and support the NDC to win the next election and one of my greatest strength is the ability to work with people from various and diverse background to know how to bring people around," he touted.