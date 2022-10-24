Rwanda: Varsity Students Take Up Mental Health Awareness

Clinical Psychology Students' Association of Rwanda (CPSAR) are embarking on a month-long mental health campaign that will embark on fighting stigma associated with mental health illness.

Throughout the campaign, CPSAR will be working with the Israel Embassy in Rwanda, the University of Rwanda, Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC), UNICEF, Solid Minds and other youth-led organisations.

The campaign which was launched on October 19, has been code-named "National Youth Consortium for Mental Health Advocacy" and expected to run until November. It is conducted under the framework of World Mental Health Day 2022 that is themed "Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority".

During the campaign, CPSAR and their partners are also set to intensify activities related to awareness on mental health, increase service utilisation by incorporating every category of people of Rwanda, especially young people, through comprehensive approach that include campus tours, community activities, and inter- high school debates tournament.

The campaign launch was held at the University of Rwanda - Rwamagana Campus and particularly aimed at empowering students with psychoeducation, explaining to them about the causes as well as symptoms of mental health disorders and illness and how the issues can be prevented.

Participants follow the proceeding of the event that took place at UR - Rwamagana Campus. Courtesy

In his remarks, Sautaire Ndikubwimana, president of CPSAR told students where they can access mental health services including health centres and encouraged them to share with others what helps them in case their mental state is not in a good condition.

He quoted statistics from Ndera Neuropsychiatric Hospital indicating that since the beginning of this year, the hospital has received 7,817 patients battling depression compared to 1,743 recorded last year.

According to the statistics from the hospital, the majority of the new cases are middle aged people between the ages of 20 to 39 years of age.

They also reveal that 54 per cent of received patients were male while 46 per cent were female and that children under the age of 19 represent 20 per cent of the total number of patients.

Tackling the causes, Ndikubwimana mentioned fear of tomorrow, peer pressure, depression and less knowledge on mental health where some people think that when they are sad, they have to take alcohol or drugs rather than seeking mental health support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ron Adam, Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda who was the guest of honour challenged the campus to create a mental health club.

He also tackled the increased of number of people with mental disorders, declaring that its high, adding that some of the contributing factors include unemployment, family conflicts, school dropout as well as the Genocide which he emphasised on.

Ron Adam, Ambassador of Israel to Rwanda addresses the student at UR-Rwamagana campus during the event. Courtesy

He urged the participants to find ways to speak to people and to fight against mental health stigma, adding that "a problem said is half solved." and that having mental issues or difficulties is not a disease but part of life.

Dr Josephine Kyisakye who represented the Center for Mental Health tackled their contribution in promoting mental health awareness which include capacity building, research conduction, supporting passionate students, staff and other different people about mental health as well as providing clinical services for students, employees and others.

She called on students to participate in promoting mental health through sport and by seeking help and encouraging others to do the same.

Dr Jean Pierre Ndagijimana, a psychologist from Solid Minds tackled the role of music therapy in calming down one's mental state and encouraged the participants to try it out.

"Music therapy can help to calm your nervous system and lower cortisol levels, both of which can help reduce stress, release emotion, decrease anxiety and improve overall mental health," he said.