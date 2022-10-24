Nigeria: SSS Calls for Calm Amidst Fears of Terror Attack in Abuja

"... the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja," Peter Afunanya, the public relations officer of the department said.

The State Security Service (SSS) has advised Nigerians to remain calm amidst fears of an impending terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Afunanya said the agency has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the US and UK missions in Nigeria on Sunday issued separate security advisories warning of likely terror attacks in Abuja.

Both embassies advised citizens of their countries to avoid Abuja except for essential services.

The SSS said it had in the past issued similar alerts advising residents to be security conscious.

"While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them," Mr Afunanya said.