Nigeria: SSS Calls for Calm Amidst Fears of Terror Attack in Abuja

24 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

"... the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja," Peter Afunanya, the public relations officer of the department said.

The State Security Service (SSS) has advised Nigerians to remain calm amidst fears of an impending terror attack in the Federal Capital Territory.

"... the Service calls for calm as it works with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders to maintain peace and order in and beyond Abuja," Peter Afunanya, the public relations officer of the agency, said.

Mr Afunanya said the agency has received several enquiries relating to the security advisory issued by the US Embassy in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the US and UK missions in Nigeria on Sunday issued separate security advisories warning of likely terror attacks in Abuja.

Both embassies advised citizens of their countries to avoid Abuja except for essential services.

The SSS said it had in the past issued similar alerts advising residents to be security conscious.

"While advising that necessary precautions are taken by all and sundry, the populace is enjoined to remain alert and assist security agencies with useful information regarding threats and suspicious criminal acts around them," Mr Afunanya said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X