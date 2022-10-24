Nigeria: Govt Evacuates 542 Stranded Nigerians From Dubai

24 October 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

The federal government has evacuated 542 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The evacuees, comprising 79 males, 460 females and three infants, arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday via Maxair charted flight.

The spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel, in a statement, said the returnees were screened by the health officials, profiled by various relevant agencies, cleared by the Nigerian Immigration Service and given transport fare by NEMA before leaving the airport.

Director-General, NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, represented by Director of Finance and Accounts, Sani Jiba, urged them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens that promote economic growth and positive image of Nigeria.

