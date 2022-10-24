Nigeria: Atiku Says APC Must Account for 'Poor' Performance

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is trying to distance itself from its poor performance in the past eight years in office.

Atiku, who reiterated that the forthcoming election is a referendum on the performance of the APC, said the ruling party wishes to focus on topics that are irrelevant to the next election.

In a letter to his supporters, Atiku, reflecting on his campaign in Benin, Edo State yesterday, said he made his plans clear about the work that lies ahead which is to unite, rescue and restore Nigeria.

"It's a plan that encompasses a wide range of the challenges that beset us currently, and the core purpose of my campaign is to market those plans to Nigerians.

"For me and everyone in the PDP side, including you, the next general election is a referendum on the performance of the APC.

"The ruling party will want to run away from their poor performance. In fact, they will wish that we focus on topics that are irrelevant to the next election.

"But we won't give them that advantage. We will hold them accountable for their scorecards.

"But even that is not enough. What is more important is that we don't make the same mistake again.

"That's why it is incumbent on us to evaluate the plans of each political party and let that be the yardstick of our electoral decisions.

"As the presidential candidate of the PDP, I shall insist that we focus on issues that are relevant to the next election."I will count on your support in marketing these plans so that, in the end, we both would have done our part to ensure that Nigeria is the ultimate winner in the election next year," he said.