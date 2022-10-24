Nigeria: Northern Movement Vows 16 Million Votes for Tinubu/Shettima

A group, 19 Northern States Movement for Kashim Shettima, has promised to mobilise no fewer than 16 million votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima come 2023 election.

Director general of the movement Abubakar Aliyu disclosed this in Kaduna State during the issuance of certificates to 1646 organizations and associations who registered under the movement to work for the APC presidential candidate in the 19 northern states.

Aliyu disclosed that so far, plans have been perfected in the northern states to have about 1.5 million people engage in house-to-house and door-to-door campaigns to mobilise votes for the APC candidate.

He said, in the spirit of fairness and justice, the north should reciprocate the southern support given to President Muhammadu Buhari from the north.

He also urged the zone to support Tinubu and his running mate who played a significant role in ensuring Buhari emerged president.

According to him, the movement will ensure the northern region is thoroughly sensitised and mobilised to support Shettima who is from the region.

"We are doing this because we have a lot of challenges especially because Kashim Shettima is from the north and from the same zone with the Peoples Democratic Party Candidate.

"We want Tinubu to succeed, that is why we have continued to tell our people the truth, when you vote Tinubu you vote Shettima. We are sensitising women and men, we have kick started the campaign, we will go to PU by PU.

"We are in Kaduna and we have selected 1.5 million people that will spearhead the campaign for Tinubu/Shettima, they are going to go from house to house and door to door. With this our movement Shettima alone is going to deliver the whole of 19 northern states for Tinubu in 2023.

"The mammoth crowd of people you are seeing here came from across the 19 northern states for this program and.because they believe in Tinubu/Shettima. Tinubu has made a wise decision by choosing Shettima and by the Grace of God and because of the love we have for Shettima, we are going to mobilise 16 million votes across the 19 northern states for their success."