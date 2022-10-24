Nigeria, Belgium Strengthen Ties On Nigeria, Belgium Strengthen Ties On Trade, Investment, Investment

24 October 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Innocent Odoh

Nigeria and the Kingdom of Belgium have mapped out ways to strengthen the existing bilateral relations between both countries especially to boost trade and investment.

Indications to this development emerged when a Belgian trade delegation led by the Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Stephen De Loecker, paid a visit to the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama in Abuja recently.

Speaking during the meeting, Onyeama said that Nigeria has taken steps to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) by improving its rating at the Ease of Doing Business, stressing that Nigeria will continue to partner with countries to grow its economy.

He said "The recent Ease of Doing Business rating has shown that Nigeria remains an investment destination. We have been trying to put in place a number of building blocks to make Nigeria more attractive to FDI."

He said that Nigeria is a large market with a population of 200 million adding that a larger percentage of the population are young people with great potential going into the future.

The Belgian Ambassador, Loecker in his remarks, noted that his country intends to deepen relations with Nigeria in the areas of agribusiness, health, port facilities, infrastructur, oil and gas and many others

The Belgian trade delegation was in Abuja for a six-day discussion on varied areas of mutually beneficial interest and strengthening the diplomatic relations between both countries that was established in 1961.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X