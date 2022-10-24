Nigeria: UAE Jails Nigerian for Violating Cybercrime Law

Pixabay
24 October 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chiamaka Okafor

In the UAE, taking a video or photograph of someone without their consent and posting such on social media is a violation of the cybercrime act.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has jailed a Nigerian for violating the country's cybercrime law.

The woman was named by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) as Dunchi Lar. She was convicted for recording and circulating an "offensive" video on social media.

She had filmed and tweeted a video of a UAE airport official that went viral.

In the UAE, taking a video or photograph of someone without their consent and posting such on social media is a violation of the country's cybercrime act.

It is punishable with a one-year jail term or a fine of between $69,000 and $137,000 or both jail term and fine.

The law also applies to eavesdropping, recording, photographing, or disclosing audio or video communication of a person without their permission.

Also, taking photographs or videos of a dead person or accident victim without such a person's consent is a violation of the law.

According to NiDCOM, Ms Lar was sentenced on 12 October. However, she has 15 days to appeal the judgment.

"Ms Dunchi Lar can still appeal the ruling and has been assured of moral and consular support by the Nigerian Mission in Dubai," NiDCOM said.

Chiamaka Okafor is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership withReport for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X