Liberia: Police Graduate 24 Guards for LTC Mobile

After intensive paramilitary training, the Liberia National Police Academy (LNPA) has graduated 24 officers to protect the Liberia Telecommunication Corporation (LTC Mobile) vital installations across the country.

The graduation ceremony held over the weekend saw 22 men and two women officers ready to provide protection for all LTC Mobile properties and facilities, senior managers and employees.

Serving as keynote speaker during the graduation ceremony at the Liberia National Police Academy in Paynesville City, Armed Forces of Liberia Chief of Staff, Major General Prince Charles Johnson, III, admonished the officers to take their respective roles as critical, as the country gears up for elections in 2023.

Speaking on the theme, "the role and the responsibility of State security in safeguarding government's properties", Gen. Johnson said Liberia is going to elections next year and the role of State security is critical.

He charged the officers to operate under such banner to safeguard critical infrastructure, stressing that the mission of the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation is to connect the entire country to the rest of the world through technology.

Gen. Johnson added that today, everything is automated through the internet, ranging from personal bank accounts to emails, social media connections, while official work is being done through the internet.

The Chief of Staff assured that the Armed Forces of Liberia is prepared to support the newly trained officers of the LTC Mobile through any means necessary.

He said the AFL is constitutionally here to provide strategic support on the grounds that all security agencies originated from the Liberia Frontier Force (LFF) now Armed Forces of Liberia then the only security institution before the formation of the police and other security agencies.

He urged the officers to be loyal to the Constitution and policy of LTC Mobile, adding they should put Liberia first, LTC Mobile second before their respective interests.

He said officers should be straight with their strategy, policy and objectives in order to faithfully discharge their duties, adding that loyalty is not for individuals nor bosses, but for the institution and the country.

He reflected that at times some people search for jobs for months but when the job is secure then they become reckless, further urging the graduates to be dutiful and committed, noting that excuses should not be the hallmark of the day.

At the same time, the Chief of Staff urged management to provide needed materials, equipment, salary and prioritize progression in capacity building via scholarship and advanced training to deserving officers.

Meanwhile, the graduates were happily received by the chairperson of the board of directors of LTC Mobile, Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe thanked the Police, the graduates and the Management of LTC Mobile for the intellectual investment. Editing by Jonathan Browne