Africa: Cummings to Address Columbia Africa Conference

The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander Cummings, is expected to join several United Nations top officials and other executives to address the 19th Annual Columbia Africa Conference slated to start October 28.

The two-day conference which runs from October 28-29, themed "Meeting the Moment," will focus on how Africa and Africans can seize and use the moment for the benefit of the continent.

The CPP Standard Bearer, Mr. Cummings, selected among several African Executives and leaders, is the Founder and Chairman of Cummings Investments Holdings, Ltd. Cummings, a highly recognized businessman, politician and philanthropist, is also the Founder and Chairman of the Cummings Africa Foundation and Standard Bearer of one of the leading oppositions Collaborating Political Parties.

Mr. Cummings will speak to the role of heritage and culture in socioeconomic progress and development. This speaks directly to Mr. Cummings's platform pillar, "Engaging Hearts and Minds" of Liberians. The CPP Standard Bearer believes that by properly using our heritage, culture, and other social drivers like arts, sports, religion, national service, and early childhood development, we will be able to engage Liberians and change mindsets to build the Liberia we all want and deserve.

The founder of the African Leadership Group, Mr. Fred Swaniker is among keynote speakers.

Swaniker, credited with over 15 years of experience and founder of the African Leadership Group seeks better African leadership and develops a new era of ethical entrepreneurial leaders for Africa.

He has committed to help transform Africa by developing three million African leaders by 2035.

The Chair of the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Ms. Vera Songwe, will also serve as the keynote speaker. Songwe, who is co-chair of the High-Level Panel on Climate Finance, previously served as Under-Secretary-General at the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. She is a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, recognized as one of Africa's 100 most influential people in 2020.

Mr. Kuseni Dlamini Chairman of Massmart Holdings, a leading African retail group operating over 400 stores in 13 Sub-Saharan countries will also speak at the two days conference.

Dlamini is also the Chairman of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer in the southern hemisphere operating in over 50 countries. He is the Chairman of The American Chamber of Commerce in South Africa and a member of the board of the Southern Africa-Canada Chamber of Commerce.

Together, with this incredible lineup of speakers, the Columbia Africa Conference believes they will be able to "explore how to harness the digital age, Africa's status as a growing economic powerhouse, and our unique and diverse cultures as assets that will drive the entire Continent forward for years to come."