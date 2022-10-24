Liberia: NCHE Boss Tours Hill City University

-Expresses excitement over the standardized learning environment

The Director General of the National Commission on Higher Education (NCHE), Dr. Edward Lama Wonkeryor on 21 October 2022 led a higher power delegation to the campuses of Hill City University of Science and Technology-Liberia (HCUST) for an acquaintance visit.

The institution is based in Gbengbahs town, along the main Roberts International Airport (RIA) road in Paynesville.

Dr. Wonkeryor's visit is part of a series of ongoing visits to all fully accredited institutions of higher learning in the country.

It is a means of acquainting himself with happenings and having first-hand updates as to what they are truly involved with and their environment for students.

The DG and his team visited and toured Hill City university's entire facility including Computer and Science Labs, classrooms, and staff offices.

The team expressed satisfaction and praised HCUST for living up to the standard required to run a credible university.

"I'm very impressed with your setups. You can count on NCHE'S support. We will continue to work with you as long as you continue to maintain this high standard," said Dr. Wonkeryor.

"This is exactly how a university should be,", Dr. Wonkeryor remarked as he walked through Hill City university's facility.

He further recommended that "with these kinds of modern equipment in your various labs and the way they are set up, you need to have a very good air-conditioning system to keep them at an appreciable temperature to protect your equipment."

For his part, HCUST'S President Dr. Gabriel Rollins thanked the delegation for the visit, and at the same time, promised to maintain and uphold high standards at all times.

"Our university is International... that's the reason we do not joke with high standards. We are not praising ourselves, but among all of the accredited universities in Liberia, HCUST is one of the best this nation can count on."

"Thank God you have seen for yourself today, Dr. Wonkeryor. Our dream for higher education in Liberia is even bigger than what you saw here today," he said.

"You can now be the judge to those making unfunded statements against our university out there," President Rollins noted.

Meanwhile, while at HCUST, the DG and team had the opportunity to interact with the University's staff including two of the institution's new Professors, DR. (Pharm) Oyeniyi Adeyinka James and Prof. Aminu Mohammad Bui from Usmanu Danfodyo University in Sokoto, Nigeria. The pair arrived in the country on October 20, 2022.