Ghana: Trade Ministry Staff Trained On Enhancing the Quality of Industrial Policy

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE) in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) Thursday 20th October, 2022 concluded a four-day capacity building on Enhancing the Quality of Industrial Policies (EQuIP) toolkit for the staff of the Ministry.

The training held at the Senegambia Beach Hotel was financially supported by German Development Cooperation (GIZ).

It could be recalled that, UNIDO delivered the first module on the Enhancing the Quality of Industrial Policies (EQuIP) toolkit to the Ministry Staff in an online course that took place from the 26th-30th July 2022. Thus, the phase II of the training on the EQuIP toolkit builds on some of the content that had been covered during the first phase.

As policymakers, the training would help the staff to formulate evidence-based strategies for inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

In his remarks, Mr. Omar Badjie, the Director at the Directorate of Industry and Investment Development, MoTIE, welcomed the participants who were drawn from MoTIE, The Competition Commission and GIEPA as well as the trainers from UNIDO on the phase II of the training on EQuIP toolkit.

According to him, that had been something that had been in their programme in the last two years when the country programme was launched. He added that it was one of the key components of the country programme because they want to have a core team within the Ministry and also at the investment promotion agency to drive an informed policy making process especially with regards to industrial development given the prism of an inclusive and sustainable industrial development framework.

In order to develop a sound industrial policy, he said they needed to understand what was happening on the ground and have the relevant data so that they could inform the decision makers and also to have their policy that speaks to the realities on the ground.

During the course of the 4-day training, Franz Brugger and Keno Haverkamp, both UNIDO experts, exposed participants to evidence-based industrial policy-making and EQuIP, Diversification and technology, Employment and gender, Industry and environment and Practicalities of effective industrial policy implementation.