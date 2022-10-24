Ghana: Mahama - Let NDC Interest Reign Supreme

24 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has urged the winners and victors of the NDC's constituency elections to ensure the interest of the party remains supreme and remain focus for the 2024 elections.

He noted that the decision of the delegates ought to be respected so that the interest of the party would remain supreme devoid of bickering, wrangling and disaffection.

"The decision of delegates ought to be respected and the interest of the party must be supreme and to those who have emerge winners you should be modest in your celebration even as they bask in their success and may those who are unsuccessful remember that there is always another time," he admonished.

Former President Mahama noted that while only one candidate emerged for any specific position, members and supporters of the NDC must bear in mind that they were all winners and the larger goal remained for them to forge a united front to rescue Ghanaians, their families and loved ones from the shackles of misrule, corruption and economic hardships that had become the brand mark of the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Former President Mahama in a goodwill gesture before the elections donated an amount of GH¢1,380,000 to support and assist the conduct of the constituency elections of the partyat the various constituencies of the party to each of the 138 orphan constituencies.

The party expressed its gratitude to the former president for his continuous support and assistance for the NDC, the national executives' election of the party will take place on December 17, aspirants for the national executive positions will be required to pick nomination forms from October 20 to October 21, complete the forms within two weeks and file their nominations between November 5 and November 6 for the vetting to take place on November 9 and November 10.

