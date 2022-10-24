Ghana: 'Multiparty Democracy Is Not Best Form of Governance'

Independent Presidential Candidate in Election 2020, Jacob Osei Yeboah, has stated that multiparty democracy is not the best form of governance and described it as a worldwide scam.

"Multiparty democracy is not the best form of governance and a worldwide scam which the two major political parties, the new Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have taken undue advantage of to rule the country," he contended.

Mr Yeboah maintained that both parties had dominated the governance of the country by taking undue advantage of the defects in the 1992 Constitution and indicated that there was the need to change the constitution and until it was changed the nation would not be able to progress, grow and develop.

According to him, the NDC and the NPP were benefiting from the defects in the Constitution however, the two parties which claim to be practicing it do not believe in the form of governance and insisted that multiparty democracy was a worldwide scam.

Dr Abu Sakara Foster, the Founder of National Interest Movement said the country needed a long term national development plan in order to ensure progress, growth and development for the citizenry.

He noted that the trend where one group of people form a government and implement a particular plan only for another set of people to take over to also come with their own plan is not helping the country and the nation was faced with a crisis situation which must be contained.

"The trend is not helping the nation to accelerate socioeconomic development due to lack of national harmony and cohesion and no group of Ghanaians can solve the challenges of the nation without a national development plan," Dr Foster cautioned.

He called on the citizenry to accept and admit that no one group of people could solve the problems and challenges but come together, build consensus, face reality and come up with long term plans in order to propel the nation towards progress, growth and development.

"We need a reformed development agenda that looks at the fundamentals, lashing the president and his government may give us some satisfaction but it will not solve the fundamental problem of containing crisis," Dr Foster added,