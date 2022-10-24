Ghana: WPL - Hasaacas Ladies Thump Police Ladies

24 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies whipped Police Ladies 4-0 in their match day three Malta Guinness Women's Premier League Southern zone game played at the Sekondi Gyandu Park on Saturday.

Goals from Doreen Copson, Veronica Kumah-Baah, Doris Boaduwaa and Fidous Yakubu handed the former league champions their third straight win of the season.

Police earned a shock 2-2 draw last season at the same venue and were hoping to stage a repeat of that performance in the fixture, but events on the day favoured the host.

Ironically, it was the visitors that threatened the goal area of the host as skipper Mary Berko fired at goal on three minutes but agile goalkeeper Grace Banwaa, denied her with a great save.

The host varied their tactics afterwards to keep a close eyeon Berko, Jane Ayiyem and Grace Animah who looked like obvious threats.

That worked for Hasaacas Ladies as Doreen Copson continued with her impressive scoring form, pouncing on a Doris Boaduwaa pass to open the floodgates in the 12th minutes.

After the goal, Hasaacas dominated play but missed a series of chances.

They, however, doubled the lead on the 41st minute when Veronica Kumah-Baah finished off a rebound from Boaduwaa's strike.

A minute into first half time added-on, striker Boaduwaa hit one past goalkeeper Fiati after a sublime back-heel from Comfort Owusu.

Marquee signing, Firdous Yakubu made it 4-0 for Hasaacas when she expertly converted from the spot after partner Boaduwaa was brought down in the box.

In the other games in the zone, Faith Ladies recovered from their shock home defeat to LadyStrikers last week to beat Army Ladies 3-1 at the McDan La Town Park.

Lady Strikers lost2-0 at home to Berry Ladies while defending champions, Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat Dreamz Ladies 3-0 at home.

Ash Town Ladies deepened the woes of debutants Candy Soccer Academy via a 4-1 victory.

