Ghana: UN Marks 77th Anniversary

Today marks the 77thanniversary of the United Nations(UN) Charter's entry into force, and celebrates everything the UN represents and has achieved since its establishment in 1945.

The anniversary has the theme for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly held recently- "Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science."

The President of the UN General Assembly, CsabaKorosi, in addressing the 77th session recently made commitment to engaging meaningfully with civil society partners, academics, the private sector as well as researchers and practitioners to lend solutions that are rooted in facts, verified information and science.

Meanwhile, since 1948, the UN Day has been celebrated annually on the 24th October every year and is devoted to making known to all the aims and achievements of the global organisation.

Established to safeguard peace, protect human rights, establish the framework for international justice and promote economic and social progress, the UN along with its specialised engage in a wide array of activities to improve people's lives around the world - from disaster relief, through education and advancement of women, to peaceful uses of atomic energy.

Ghana will mark the day on Tuesday with a Flag-raising ceremony on the theme "Building on the 3Ss - Solidarity, Sustainability and Science - towards a more resilient Ghana."

The theme was coined from the focus of the 77th United Nations General Assembly on Solidarity, Sustainability and Science, which sought to emphasise on the necessity for strong solidarity, leveraging on the power of science for sustainable solutions to achieve the SDGs.

It reflects on the current global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and conflicts around the world, and suggests a three-pronged approach - Solidarity, Sustainability and Science - to address them.

Activities lined up to commemorate the day in the country includes a health walk organised over the weekend by the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry, media engagement, Model UN Assembly by LifeLink Friendship Schools and photo exhibition.

The flag raising ceremony would be addressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana.

The UN carries out its mandate through 17 specialised agencies dealing with health, food and agriculture, economic development, peacekeeping and humanitarian services, among others.

Ghana has been in the frontline playing very effective role in the UN since joining the global organisation two days, after gaining Independence on March 6, 1957, and is among the 10 contributor of troops for UN Peacekeeping operations in troubled spots across the globe.