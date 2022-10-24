Ghana: Fidelity Bank Ends 15th-Anniversary Celebration With Launch of 'Orange Impact'

To climax its year-long 15th-anniversary celebration, Fidelity Bank Ghana has launched 'Orange Impact', a social impact project in education which seeks to support 15 marginalised schools across the country with a suite of customised resource and facility upgrades.

The initiative was officially launched at a ceremony held on the premises of one of the beneficiary schools, the Duose D/A Primary School, Duose, in the Upper West Region.

In a speech to a gathering of pupils, teachers, inhabitants of the Duose community and other dignitaries during the launch, the deputy managing director, operations and support functions of Fidelity Bank, Mr Atta Yeboah Gyan, said "right from day one, Ghanaians have accepted and co-owned the vision of Fidelity Bank and supported us. from our customers to our partners, shareholders and our regulator, ghanaians have pushed the Fidelity Bank agenda and made our meteoric rise in the banking industry possible."

"We therefore decided that the best way to celebrate this milestone is by saying 'thank you' to Ghanaians for the relentless support that has brought fidelity bank thus far," he said.

"We acknowledge that the most effective tool for empowering our youth, harnessing their limitless talent, and securing a bright future for this country, lay in providing quality educational opportunities for majority of our youth by levelling the educational playing field as much as possible across the country. Therefore, in commemoration of our 15th anniversary, i am glad to officially set the ball rolling on our 'thank you' initiative aptly dubbed Orange Impact," he added.

The Orange Impact initiative is funded by Fidelity Bank as an entity as well as donations from staff of the bank.

The initiative will ensure that beneficiary schools receive support in various forms such as construction of classroom blocks, refurbishment works and provision of teaching and learning materials, depending on the peculiar need of each school.

On his part, the Duose Naa, Naa Bawa Seidu, expressed his profound gratitude to Fidelity Bank for selecting a school in his town as the flagship beneficiary of the Orange Impact project.

The Wa West District Chief Executive, Vida Dioretey and the Wa West Director of the Ghana Education Service, Mr Amatus D. Tug-Uu who were all present to grace the occasion, commended Fidelity Bank Ghana for its contribution to education and human resource development.

They assured the bank of their full support for the project and urged other corporate organisations to take a cue from Fidelity Bank.