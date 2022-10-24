Ghana: 150 Youth Undergo Digital Media Skills Training in Kpone-Katamanso

About 150 persons on Saturday, benefited from a digital media skills training in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality of the Greater Accra region.

Although the workshop targeted the youth, participants in the programme included some children and working adults who got the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the process of digital evolution and leverage digital platforms for their business growth.

It was organised by the Kpone-Katamanso secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) to help mark the 20th anniversary of the Golf City SDA Church.

The Kpone-Katamanso municipal director of NYA , Janice Anaman-Mensah, said the literacy workshop became necessary as a result of the need to explore various opportunities the digital transformation offered in order to lessen the financial burden of the people and also help address the unemployment challenges.

She stressed the need for not only working with unemployed graduates but also artisans, traders and business owners to embrace and enhance their knowledge and skills in the digital space for greater income.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the NYA, Mathias Kofi Blay, noted that focus had been shifted from identified groups such as schools to churches which were congregational centres of various categories and social classes of people some of whom may be oblivious of the advantages of digital media on businesses and livelihoods.

In the spate of high unemployment rates, Mr. Blay believed that there were enormous opportunities including the digital space to explore and make a living out of them.

He was of the conviction that the evolution of time had come with other explorable opportunities which could replace the penchant for office or white colour jobs.

Mr Blay expressed gratitude to the leadership of the church for hosting the programme and stated that there was a regional plan to roll out digital media skills training for the youth across the various districts.

An e-commerce expert, Theodore Lawson, gave a detailed presentation and led a practical session of hands-on experience for participants in Facebook business page setting, professional WhatsApp business profile creation, setting a business profile on google among others.

The Ningo-Prampram Director of NYA, Ernest Attah Boateng and Tema Metropolitan Director, Micheline Osei-Tutu were also in attendance .