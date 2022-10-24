Ghana: DOL - Young Apostles Record 3rd Win

24 October 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Young Apostles posted a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Baffour Soccer Academy in the Division One League (DOL) match day four clash played at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.

It was their fourth consecutive victory in Zone 1A, making them the only side yet to drop points.

They deservedly scored as early as the seventh minute through Abdul Hakim Mohammed.

Berekum Arsenal's woes continued after suffering a 1-2 defeat in the hands ofNkoranza Warriors.

A late consolation in the 90th minute by Princeball Mensah was not enough save Arsenal from recording their third defeat of the campaign.

KwasiOfosu scored twice for Nkoranza Warriors to take his tally to five.

At the EjisuOkese Park, Peter Ernest's 90th minute goal cancelled out Frank Agyemang's early strike for Pacific Heroes in their 1-1 stalemate with NzemaKotoko, while New Edubiase United were held to a goalless draw by Nations FC at the Len Clay Stadium.

In Zone 3, Liberty Professionals drew against Nania FC at the Fred Crenstil Park, while A5 Rencesalso drew with Uncle 'T' United at the Tema Sports Stadium.

In Zone 1B, YahayaNaeem and Hussein Iddrisu scored in the 40th and 64th minutes respectively for visitors WA Suntaa in their 2-1 victory over KumbungBimbiem,

Abdul Malik Sakara grabbed a late consolation with ten minutes to end proceedings for host.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X