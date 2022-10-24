Ghana: DOL - Young Apostles Record 3rd Win

Young Apostles posted a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Baffour Soccer Academy in the Division One League (DOL) match day four clash played at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Saturday.

It was their fourth consecutive victory in Zone 1A, making them the only side yet to drop points.

They deservedly scored as early as the seventh minute through Abdul Hakim Mohammed.

Berekum Arsenal's woes continued after suffering a 1-2 defeat in the hands ofNkoranza Warriors.

A late consolation in the 90th minute by Princeball Mensah was not enough save Arsenal from recording their third defeat of the campaign.

KwasiOfosu scored twice for Nkoranza Warriors to take his tally to five.

At the EjisuOkese Park, Peter Ernest's 90th minute goal cancelled out Frank Agyemang's early strike for Pacific Heroes in their 1-1 stalemate with NzemaKotoko, while New Edubiase United were held to a goalless draw by Nations FC at the Len Clay Stadium.

In Zone 3, Liberty Professionals drew against Nania FC at the Fred Crenstil Park, while A5 Rencesalso drew with Uncle 'T' United at the Tema Sports Stadium.

In Zone 1B, YahayaNaeem and Hussein Iddrisu scored in the 40th and 64th minutes respectively for visitors WA Suntaa in their 2-1 victory over KumbungBimbiem,

Abdul Malik Sakara grabbed a late consolation with ten minutes to end proceedings for host.