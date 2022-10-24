Ghana Kicks Off UN Day Celebrations With 2 HRs Walk

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration at the weekend organised a Walk in Accra as part of activities to mark the 77th United Nations (UN) Day,

The two hours 10 minute walk began from the forecourt of the state house through the Supreme Court to the Independence Square then back to the state house.

The walk, which saw personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Immigration Service and agencies of the UN ended with an exhilarating workout.

The Director, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Ifeoma Charles-Monwuba, said the walk signaled the start of the 77th anniversary of the UN to sensitise and demonstrate the collaboration as well as good hospitality the UN had enjoyed in the country.

"We went on this walk also for the health benefits of the exercise as well," she added.

She hinted that the UN would sign a new framework with the government to mobilise resources towards supporting the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the country.

The Interim National President, Ghana United Nations Students and Youth Association (GUNSA), Anani Yao Kuwornu reiterated that the walk was to commence the commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the UN which would be marked today.

He emphasised that, the country being a part of the UN had yielded lots of benefits particularly in terms of peacekeeping.

"The collaboration has been very useful, very, very instrumental in the development of Ghana," he added.

Mr Kuwornu noted that there would be a debate on Monday to simulate the work of the UN by Junior High School students.

"Now what that does is that, it teaches the children about the operations of the United Nations and prepares them to become future leaders," he added.

Mr Kuwornu said there would also be a flag raising ceremony where the flags of the country and the UN would be raised to signal and deepen the work and alliance of the two.