Ghana: Parliament Reconvenes Tomorrow ... Approval of 2023 Social Policy High On Agenda

Parliament will reconvene tomorrow to commence the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

To be held at Parliament House here in Accra, the recall is line with Article 112(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

"A Session of Parliament shall be held at such place within Ghana and shall commence at such time as Mr Speaker may, by constitutional instrument, appoint," the constitutional provision reads.

Known as the budget meeting, the House would be expected to, among other things, approve the budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

Highly anticipated on the agenda would be the ruling of the Speaker of Parliament on whether or not the Dome-Kwabenya seat should be declared vacant.

The Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, deferred ruling on the matter on July 28 when the House went on recess after the Majority and Minority caucuses disagreed with the Privileges Committee when it recommended, by a split decision, that the seat be declared vacant.

"The issue is both substantive and procedural law. I need time to submit to this House a reasoned written ruling. I cannot in a haste of today give you the ruling," the Speaker ruled.

Other activities lined up in the course of the meeting include the presentation of 66 Bills.

These include the Affirmative Action Bill, 2022, Ghana Housing Authority Bill, 2022, Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022, and the Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Work on eleven bills before the various committees of the House would continue including the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill, 2022, Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Intestate Succession Bill, 2022.