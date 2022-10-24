Nigeria: 'Breakfast Reach Me Las Las,' Nollywood Actor Gideon Okeke, Wife Split

24 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has ended his marriage to Chidera after four years of being together.

The father of two didn't reveal the reason for their split but urged Nigerians to pray for his family.

He made this separation known on his InstaStories on Sunday. Although troubles in their marriage had surfaced earlier in August 2022.

In his post, he said, "You wouldn't believe it if I told you that I'm separated from my marriage right?

"No you wouldn't. So grab a seat. It is in the interest of clarity and clear conscience that this becomes imperative. But yea... 'breakfast reach me too. Las las.

"It's been a hard hot pill I've had to swallow and boy, it sure humbles one. This public service announcement wouldn't be so important (to me), but for the trap that I find fame to be sometimes. Gagged.

"But as I look to the future. I pray for my boys. Such lovely boys. Please put us all in your prayers, no pity party.

"They need mum and dad sane, sound and strong for the fulfillment of their best interests and we are working towards it. Hard! I thank God. And I thank you for rooting for us. One life, many stories."

Okeke further urged people not to reach out to him, saying, "Please don't call, don't text, as we work our way to final dissolution. These processes take a toll on one as you may know. God bless you all," he said.

The couple got married in 2018 and had their two boys together

