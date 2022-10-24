Nigeria: 'Obidients' Angry Over Deplorable State of Affairs in Nigeria - Peter Obi

24 October 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Miftaudeen Raji

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said that his supporters, 'Obidient' movement are angry over what he described as deplorable state of affairs in the country.

Obi made this assertion in an interview on Arise TV's Morning Show on Monday, saying the 'Obidients' are only demanding for change.

The Labour Party candidate apologized on behalf of his supporters over a perceived aggressive attitude of some of his followers on social media.

He noted that some of the uncultured social media behaviour by the purported followers have come from opposing camps, who often disguise as his followers to perpetrate indecency.

Obi added that some of the firm views expressed by his followers have come from a place of distress and deep hurt due to the deplorable state of affairs in the country.

"I have answered this several times. One, there is infiltration by opponents, and there are those who believe in me who are angry. I've served people faithfully. I have never raised my voice at anybody.

"You cannot go and say because your son shouts at people, that is you. I'm telling them please, but some of them are angry. Some of them have been out of school for the past ten years without jobs. You cannot control their anger. All I can do is an appeal," he added.

