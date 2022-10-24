Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Abomosu STEM Model SHS

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Saturday commissioned the Abomosu Model Senior High School, one of the nine newly model schools constructed by the government across the country.

The Abomoso Model School has playing fields, administrative buildings, 12 laboratories, libraries and dormitories.

The nine new model schools comprise seven newly constructed Senior High Schools and the upgrade of two existing schools.

They are located at Kwadaso, Dabaa, Awaso, Abomosu, Akrodie, Weija and Kpasenkpe. Seven out of the nine schools are proposed science-focused schools, while the other two are the first ever Creative Arts School, Kwadaso in Kumasi and a Senior High Technical School at Dabaa, named after former President J. A. Kufour.

The government awarded the contracts for the construction of the schools in October 2019.

The Creative Arts School located at Kwadaso shall equip students for the Arts, through learning experiences, whilst working towards their visions of the future.

The project has been designed to include a 2-storey administration block; library block; auditorium/theatre (1,300 designed capacity); 4-storey 16-unit creative arts block with ancillary facilities; 4-storey 20-unit classroom block with 4 dedicated laboratory rooms.

Others include a 3-storey dormitory block; 2-storey dormitory block; dining hall with kitchen; principal's residence; 2 vice principals' residences, 2 no. staff flats; sports area; maintenance shed; waste treatment/holding bay; access roads and paved walkways; and gatehouse.

The Senior High & Technical School, in honour of former President J. A. Kufour, is expected to equip students with the Arts, Science and Technical disciplines through interactive experiences using state-of-the-art methods.

The School, when completed, would seek to educate students through theoretical and practical training in technical disciplines, creative production and processes for technical education, and to provide a backbone for the industry under the One District One Factory (1D1F) programme.