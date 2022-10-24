Ghana: Tree Planting Under Green Streets Project in Accra Ends

24 October 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The planting of trees under the green streets project to beautify Accra has been completed after three sessions of planting in some selected road medians.

The green streets project committee last Friday, embarked on the third and final planting exercise from the Legon Overpass through to the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) intersection.

The planting, which was coordinated by the Director for Parks and Gardens, Rev. Charles Nii Aryetey Okai, and the Technical Director for Forestry at the Ministry of Lands, Mr Joseph Osiakwan, saw the planting of Tabebuia, Mimusop and Tree of Life species.

Mr Osiakwan stated that the maintenance of the trees would be done and supervised by Parks and Gardens and that the project was expected to be expanded to other cities such as Takoradi, Kumasi and eventually to all the capital cities of the country.

The green street project is the government's response to the devasting effects of climate change. It seeks to replenish the nation's diminished forest cover and contribute to international efforts in combating climate change.

