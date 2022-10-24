Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Nsawam Prison Inmates Skills Acquisition and Reformation Camp

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his three-day tour of the Eastern Region on Saturday commissioned the Nsawam Skills Acquisition, Vocational and Reformation Camp Prison.

The Camp comprises fully furnished 320-capacity dormitory blocks for the inmates, a skills training centre in carpentry, and tailoring, a state-of-the-art ICT Lab and an Administration block.

Also, is a Chapel (which shall also serve as a classroom), a Kitchen, a dining hall, laundry, inmates' washrooms, seven sentry posts, two mechanized boreholes, offices, an infirmary, a visitors' lounge, a shop, CCTV Installations, and other ancillary and recreational facilities.

Constructed by the Church of Pentecost, in furtherance of an MoU that detailed the respective roles of the Ghana Prisons Service and the Church of Pentecost, the Camp is the second to be commissioned, after the maiden one at Ejura was handed over to the Ghana Prisons Service a year ago.

President Akufo-Addo said the prison camp was a perfect example of the collaboration between the Church of Pentecost and the government.

That, collaboration, according to the President, was seen during the COVID crisis, when the church made available its facilities in the Gomoa Fetteh area to the government and also organized food for the needy at the time.

"It shows the commitment of this church towards contributing to resolving the socio-economic problems of our nation. All Ghanaians should therefore join me in saying a big 'ayekoo' to them," he stated.

President Akufo-Addo said the Church of Pentecost has demonstrated from what it had done, exceptional leadership in the Church's desire to maintain and grow a partnership with the state to address the problems of our nation.

There are 3 others in the process, thus, according to the Church of Pentecost and "per my understanding and at least 2 of them will be commissioned by the end of this year."

President Akufo-Addo said the project was the high point of his 3-day working visit to the region, as it demonstrated the perfect collaboration between the government and several stakeholders--civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and independent institutions in our nation.

"Apostle, your leadership of the church has already been commended by the General Secretary, I want to add my voice to that commendation, about the sterling work that you're doing in the name of Christ and the Christian community in our country, it's exceptional and we must recognise it."

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said the Prison camp constructed last year had already yielded some positive results.

Currently, 36 inmates are being trained in different trades (Tailoring, Kente Weaving, Leatherworks, Carpentry, and Metalworks). A good number of the inmates have already been trained at the workshop and have since been discharged.

Apostle Nyamekye said the vision of the Church was hinged on a three-pronged approach--among them was partnering with the government for the socio-economic development of the nation, called not only to worship God but to also, serve God's purpose within the society.